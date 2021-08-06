Nation at a precipice

Our freedom depends on commitment that goes beyond politics, beyond individual beliefs, sometimes beyond our efforts to fully understand what freedom, democracy, or our “rights” really mean. It goes to the very nature of humanity, the need to protect and preserve a way of life that is precious beyond our understanding. It has been our willingness to sacrifice that has given us the resiliency to endure as a nation.

Wrapping oneself in the flag, either literally or figuratively, does not make you a patriot. A true patriot is a good citizen above all else. The responsibilities that freedom requires demand much from us.

I worry that we have reached a precipice which, if we do not pull back, will lead us to lose those freedoms we so dearly cherish. We have lost something of our national character. What has happened to our nation that would object to life saving vaccinations or complain about the loss of personal freedom because we are asked to wear a mask to protect one another from a terrible disease? It seems that we have forgotten that we are the United States of America. The hallmark of being an American has always been to come together in times of crisis for the common good.