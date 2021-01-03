 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mystery solved
0 comments

Mystery solved

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Mystery solved

After two months of diligent investigation, I have finally discovered how the election was stolen from the current President. The ballot boxes in question were spirited away (by the flying monkeys featured in the Wizard of Oz) to the secret Hollywood (of course) movie set where the fake lunar landing of Apollo 11 was filmed. Before being returned by aforementioned monkeys to the respective precincts, aliens who were first cousins to those killed in Roswell, New Mexico altered the ballots (leaving no trace) to ensure a Biden victory. Trump might have won but for the monkeys, the aliens, and of course — Hollywood. Go figure.

Jim Williams, Butte

0 comments
3
3
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News