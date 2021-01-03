Mystery solved

After two months of diligent investigation, I have finally discovered how the election was stolen from the current President. The ballot boxes in question were spirited away (by the flying monkeys featured in the Wizard of Oz) to the secret Hollywood (of course) movie set where the fake lunar landing of Apollo 11 was filmed. Before being returned by aforementioned monkeys to the respective precincts, aliens who were first cousins to those killed in Roswell, New Mexico altered the ballots (leaving no trace) to ensure a Biden victory. Trump might have won but for the monkeys, the aliens, and of course — Hollywood. Go figure.