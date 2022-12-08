MT leaders must denounce Trump

When Trump became president, he swore an oath to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution. Trump’s willingness to obey the highest law in the land has always been in doubt, but recently, he made explicit his contempt for the Constitution.

During the campaign for the last election, Twitter employees decided not to allow emails and nude photos taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop on Twitter because it invaded his privacy and because intelligence officials told them it was Russian disinformation. Once again lying about how he won the election, Trump wrote on his social network, Truth Social, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Trump just told us he wants to overturn the Constitution, putting himself above the highest law in the land. He wants to be a dictator, not a president. We should take him at his word and prosecute him for betraying his oath of office.

If Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale, and Ryan Zinke were going to uphold their oaths to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, they would denounce Trump the way Liz Cheney has, calling his actions sedition. But they haven’t.

Silence is complicity. Daines, Rosendale, and Zinke must uphold the oaths they swore, denouncing Trump, or they betray America. It is that simple.

Wade Sikorski,

Willard