MT has plenty of land but finite amount of water

I want to add to John Krigger’s Aug. 9 guest view on wasting water. A movie quote in "Meet the Fockers" applies, ”If it’s yellow let it mellow, if it’s brown flush it down.”

Governor Gianforte doesn’t realize that Montana is a semi-arid high mountain desert. We have plenty of land, but a finite amount of water. Our bodies of water can produce toxic algae blooms during hot weather. This toxic water can kill cattle and other animals. Is it safe to drink by humans?

We have enough water now; if the drought continues, the future is bleak.

I spoke with a Bozeman City engineer and he told me Bozeman is facing a water shortage with population mushrooming. Where will they get more water? Their request to tap into Canyon Ferry was denied. Why does Gianforte want people to “return to Montana” (plus those moving to escape the city) if we can’t provide them with water?

Butte is rationing water because the Basin Creek reservoir is very low. Why are the Butte-Silver Bow County Commissioners allowing the Love’s Truck Stop to be built? The commissioners are giving Love’s access to the water in Silver Lake. Why? The people of Butte need access to this water since our population is also growing.

Why is Love’s being allowed to have a sewage lagoon? Sewage lagoons are known to leak contaminating ground water even with the best laid plans and technology. Sewage lagoons smell and in a flash flood they may overflow and contaminate all the land within reach. As a result of climate change more flash floods are happening. Just look at Montana’s, Kentucky’s, and the Mohave Desert’s 2022 flash floods.

What will the residents of Ramsay do if their well water is contaminated by a sewage lagoon leak? Do the commissioners have a contingency plan in place for this emergency? At what cost?

Putting another truck stop within a few miles of two other truck stops makes no sense. It isn’t needed, it will hurt the other two truck stops financially, and as a result will affect Butte-Silver Bow County’s tax base.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte