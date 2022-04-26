MT does not face energy shortage

Sen. Duane Ankney’s commentary (April 19) reveals his outdated understanding of the electricity grid of the future. Renewables such as wind and solar, though frequently providing intermittent power, can provide affordable and reliable power when dominating a smart grid.

Large and inflexible nuclear or coal power plants that used to provide a constant output of electricity (baseload) are detrimental to this state’s electricity future and cost-prohibitive; especially for states with low population numbers as in Montana. Rather than to “generate power at will”, as Ankney notes, nuclear power plants are known for their inflexibility and choke further deployment of renewable electricity and the build-out of a future electricity grid that can handle multiple flexible sources.

Pushing for renewable and in-state cost-competitive electricity solutions is is a core interest of Montanans who rely on an affordable and climate-friendly electricity now and in the future.

Montana does not face an energy shortage as Ankney states, but actually exports 40% of the electricity it produces to other states. This is a direct result of the large, inflexible coal power plants that co-dominate Montana's power grid besides hydro, which proves the point that "baseload" is not the issue at stake.

Thomas Buchholz,

Missoula

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0