Mountain ranges should be identified

I visited the very interesting and historic city of Butte in September. What a wonderful experience we had seeing the various mines, the memorial and the mining museum. It was truly a rich and enlightening glimpse into the history of your beautiful city. During our visit we stopped at the Alice Mine Dump Overlook and noticed there were numerous mountain ranges that could be seen from this vista point. I have to say if it wasn’t for a local that we would not have been able to identify the various mountain ranges. I think it would be so wonderful if a map naming and pointing out the mountain ranges could be erected at this vista point. It would really go along way to educate visitors to your city and highlight the majesty of Montana.