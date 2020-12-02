More promising world

When I was in high school the Republican Party under Ike built interstate highways where a teen could go 60 mph, not 50. It made the world safe for democracy through international cooperation via America's goodwill under the Marshall Plan. While a Sputnik-challenged meritocracy, its legislation placed trust in something larger than themselves on our money. I liked Ike and my global future in the modern world.

Now, in a post-modern world, the Republican Party doubles down on Nixon's "Southern Strategy," exploits racial prejudice, and impedes border crossings for brown people seeking asylum, then deprives full citizenship to Black people, i.e., it is no longer the "Party of Lincoln."

It abandons the world to demagogues and pro-fascist movements at home and abroad, burying its head in the sand like an orphan ostrich sans sense or constitution. It destroys the missions of our government's departments, branches, and our electoral system. It sacrifices the lives of its members to pandemic, un-scientific thinking, and ego mania by its cult leaders. It glorifies reaction and decay.

By comparison, I like Ike, and I yearn for a world half as promising for my grandchildren as both major political parties spoke of with confidence when I was young.

Bruce Russell Sr., Missoula

