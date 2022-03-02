Moral obligation

One day after he was sworn into office, Matt Rosendale announced he intended to join a group of individuals who stated their intention of opposing the certification of the electoral votes in Congress. This group also included Steve Daines.

Then the violent, bloody insurrection occurred.

Rosendale still voted against certification while Daines changed his mind after being confined in an undisclosed location in the bowels of the Capitol.

I love democracy and so do people in democratic countries. The people of Ukraine love democracy too.

Democracy means that citizens have the right to make many life choices like electing their leaders and representatives, expecting the peaceful transition of power, whether or not to own a gun, whether to rent or own a home, where to live, whether to work or own your own business, and so on.

I do not understand why Trump, Tucker Carlson, and some Republicans are showing full support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Nor do I understand Matt Rosendale’s announcement that the US has no legal or moral obligation to support Ukraine.

No moral obligation? What a morally bankrupt individual. Innocent citizens including children are being needlessly slaughtered because Putin wants to expand his empire. Putin’s thinking is dangerous, indefensible, and beyond comprehension. The US needs to help Ukraine as much as possible. Thankfully many other countries are also providing aid and arms. We need to remember these brave people are all alone in their struggle against Russia. This war was started because Putin lusted to hold one more country hostage behind the Iron Curtain.

We need to keep the people of Ukraine in our thoughts and prayers. Please pray for peace.

Shame on Trump, Tucker Carlson, Trump's sycophants, and Matt Rosendale.

Mary Wolstein, Butte

