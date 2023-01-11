Montana’s values and liberties threatened

While I am no fan of Ryan Zinke, at least western Montana is no longer “represented” by right-wing nihilist Matt Rosendale in the U.S. House of Representatives. The four-day circus orchestrated by Rosendale and his MAGA “Freedom Caucus” cronies last week preventing an orderly election of a House speaker was an embarrassment to Montana and the nation. And now Rosendale is trying to infect state-level politics with his organization of a Montana “Freedom” Caucus to threaten our democratic institutions and constitution. Montanans — keep your eyes on Theresa Manzella (R-Hamilton) and other members of this caucus whose extremist rhetoric and actions threaten the values and liberties Montanans hold dear.