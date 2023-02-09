Montanans put Republicans in charge

I read the Standard every day with particular interest in the Opinion page. Feb. 7 is a good example of what seems to me to be the preponderance of letters decrying those awful Republican legislators and our awful Republican governor for ruining Montana and our way of life. By the way, I am not a Republican. But with every article and opinion is the message that our current legislative super majority and their co-conspiring governor are responsible for ignoring everyday Montanans by wanting to make policy that favors the wealthy and out-of-state special interests.

If that’s the case, how on earth did these people get elected? It’s time to realize that these Republicans didn’t just show up in Helena and take over. They were elected, overwhelmingly, by the people of Montana. So, next time you want to complain about how Montana is being ruined, maybe you should look at your neighbor, your co-worker or even your hunting or fishing buddy. Your fellow Montanans are the ones who put these people in charge. That’s how democracy works.

Until there is some form of political balance in Helena, this is our future. If you don’t like it, work to change it. And vote!

Dick Crossman,

Butte