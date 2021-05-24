Montanans' goodwill

This weekend I am in Montana to prepare for a family reunion honoring by grandfather, Dr. Charles Clapp, who was president of the School of Mines — now Montana Technological University — in Butte from 1918 until 1921. While driving west on I-90 after a short tour of your outstanding city and campus Saturday, I witnessed what could have been a serious accident. The subsequent response to the incident by local law enforcement and the Montana Highway Patrol was extremely professional.

A tractor trailor ahead of me abruptly swerved off the westbound lanes at high speed then traversed the median, the eastbound lanes, another median, and the parallel service road before being stopped by the railroad embankment.

As I called in the incident two other drivers who witnessed the accident stopped and sought to assist the driver who miraculously climbed out of the driver cabin.

Captain Pierce of the Anaconda Police Department arrived on the scene within ten minutes along with members of his command, followed by an ambulance and medical personnel as well as a Highway Patrol officer. After clearing the scene Captain Pierce drove me back to my vehicle on the other side of the highway.