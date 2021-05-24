 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montanans' goodwill
0 comments

Montanans' goodwill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Montanans' goodwill

This weekend I am in Montana to prepare for a family reunion honoring by grandfather, Dr. Charles Clapp, who was president of the School of Mines — now Montana Technological University — in Butte from 1918 until 1921. While driving west on I-90 after a short tour of your outstanding city and campus Saturday, I witnessed what could have been a serious accident. The subsequent response to the incident by local law enforcement and the Montana Highway Patrol was extremely professional.

A tractor trailor ahead of me abruptly swerved off the westbound lanes at high speed then traversed the median, the eastbound lanes, another median, and the parallel service road before being stopped by the railroad embankment.

As I called in the incident two other drivers who witnessed the accident stopped and sought to assist the driver who miraculously climbed out of the driver cabin.

Captain Pierce of the Anaconda Police Department arrived on the scene within ten minutes along with members of his command, followed by an ambulance and medical personnel as well as a Highway Patrol officer. After clearing the scene Captain Pierce drove me back to my vehicle on the other side of the highway.

Although my grandmother grew up in North Dakota, my grandfather was from Boston, yet he had a deep desire to serve here. What I witnessed during this incident gives me insight into why he was so intensely loyal to Montana and Montanans: the neighborliness, support and goodwill he found here and cherished so much.

Andrew Hugos, Cooperstown, N.Y.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines and gun laws
Letters

Daines and gun laws

We have become insensitive to the mass slaughter of citizens through this epidemic of gun violence. The question is: "When will our country co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News