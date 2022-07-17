Montana weather goes bonkers

In recent years, catastrophic events such as forest fires, droughts, and floods have become a part of the day-to-day life for Montanans. No doubt Montana’s weather is changing at an alarming frequency. Last month, Yellowstone National Park experienced devastating floods causing the evacuation of over ten thousand visitors. Floods also washed away roads and bridges and broke sewage lines causing a major blow to the park's economy.

Now, scientists are predicting a drought in the next few months as reported by the Montana Standard. We do not have to imagine what a drought would do to our national parks, we just need to turn our eyes to Lake Powell and Lake Mead along the Colorado River which are suffering their driest period in more than 12 centuries.

It is already an established fact among climate scientists that unregulated emissions of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, will result in more wildfires, drought, rising sea levels, flooding, and ecological diseases in our national parks and elsewhere due to global warming. In the near future, our national parks could become inaccessible to humans and uninhabitable for wildlife.

Imposing a fee on carbon emissions at the source (well, mine, and port) is one way to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. The dividends could be returned to American households. This is being done in Canada already.

Now is the time for our legislators to make smart decisions and vote for carbon pricing legislation. I urge them to make decisions not blind-sided by short-term economic numbers but considering the overall long-term impact on Montana as well as the rest of the world. Please help to preserve beautiful Montana as it is for future generations to enjoy. See citizensclimatelobby.org/price-on-carbon/ for more information.

Chanaka De Alwis,

Butte