Montana Resources helps make Butte a better place to live

In March I visited the site behind the Civic Center to review the progress of the parrot tailings removal. The group was informed that the project was 80% complete. I was thinking back of my long involvement with the parrot tailings. Long before the Civic Center was built, as a young boy who grew up in the neighborhood, we played on the parrot tailings piles and ruined many sets of clothes and shoes, much to the dismay of our parents. So, I understand firsthand how toxic they were and at some point, they should be removed. Once the Civic Center was built and the tailings were covered it became out of sight, out of mind for the community. When the cleanup started, it seemed none of the parties could agree whether tailings should be left in place or removed, and that continued for years and years. Finally, when Governor Bullock said the state pay for the removal of the parrot tailings, it was a big step forward. Frankly I didn’t care which pot of money was going to pay for the cleanup. I was just happy that the process was moving forward. It took a while, but finally we had the groundbreaking and the contract let for the removal of the tailings. As I stood at the site last month, it became apparently clear that the process, even with the support of the state, never would have happened without the participation of Montana Resources and their employees. The state could have never afforded to have hauled them over the streets of Butte to a repository at the top of the hill. Under the current process, the mine takes the tailings and disposes them at no cost to the state. And once clean dirt is needed for the site, the mine was happy to supply that to the benefit and significant cost savings to the project. The parrot tailings project is currently coming in under budget. This never would have happened without the participation of Montana Resources. I just want to say thank you to the company for helping us make Butte a better place to live.