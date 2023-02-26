Montana ranks at the bottom

Both the 1889 and the 1972 Montana Constitutions directed the respective legislatures to create a public school system. Additionally, Section 6 of the 1889 Constitution and Section 1 of the 1972 Constitution required the Legislature to fund the public schools in an equitable manner.

As it now stands 94.5% of eligible children are enrolled in Montana’s public schools. Of those, over 4,000 are homeless due to a variety of factors. All of these children (except for a handful of high school seniors) cannot vote, nor are they rich enough to contribute to legislative candidates. As a consequence, they are fully dependent on Montana’s legislators to guarantee that their school’s buildings, supplies and faculty are adequately funded to meet these basic needs.

So where does Montana rank among the 50 states of our union?

Average beginning teacher pay: 50th — last in the nation.

Average top pay for a bachelor’s degree — 48th in the nation.

Average top salary paid — 37th in the nation.

The foregoing statistics do not bode well for providing children with an adequate education to meet the challenges of the present or future challenges which Montana’s children will face.

John C. Board,

Helena