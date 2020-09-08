× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana manners

This letter is not political, so please read on:

My grandparents homesteaded near Ashland in the early 1900s. They were resilient people, raised 5 daughters and worked hard to establish their life here. Their girls grew up, married, had their families, grandchildren, great and great-great grands, etc. We have been Montanans for generations.

I was raised with what I call 'Montana Manners'. We agreed to disagree. We cussed and discussed, but always came away with a hand shake and usually, a smile. We respected each other, even when we didn't see eye to eye.

It saddens me to see the change that is taking place. The anger, divisiveness and total disregard for differing opinions is stunning. We Montanans know better. We are better. We were raised to see the other person's opinion and, again “agree to disagree”.