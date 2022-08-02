Monica Tranel will protect our freedoms

Do you want Ryan Zinke making your decisions and deciding what freedoms you enjoy?

Do you want Ryan Zinke allowing AR-15 rifles to be purchased by malcontent 18-year-olds who terrorize our schools, churches and parades? Do you want Zinke deciding whether your vote should count, or even be allowed? Do you want Zinke making your family planning decisions? Do you want Zinke limiting a woman’s right to choose her future? Do you want Zinke telling our teachers what they can and can’t teach, and our students what books they can read? Do you want Zinke doling out tax breaks to corporations and millionaires like him?

If so, he’s your guy.

If not, maybe you should consider Monica Tranel, a Montanan who has devoted her life and career to the people of her home state. Unlike Zinke, Tranel doesn’t leave a trail of self-aggrandizement, shameful resignations and sketchy deals behind her. Rather, she builds on a record of hard work, pragmatic strategies and principled values. Through decades of public service Tranel has demonstrated that she actually works to protect our freedoms.

If you’re good with Zinke and his cronies dictating your future, be my guest. I’m going with Tranel.

Alan Kesselheim,

Butte