Monica Tranel represents Montana values

I’m a fourth or fifth or something generation Montanan; simply put, my family has been on the Montana landscape for multiple generations. With the influx of population growth and increasingly contentious political landscape, I’ve been considering my Montana values and what it means to be a “Montanan” as of late. Here are the few that I could come up with, that I believe truly represent the Montana attitude. I ask you, whether you are a new member of the Montana community, or have been here for generations, to consider these values as you vote this year. Our political representation locally, on a state level, and nationally have the power to shape the fabric of our communities; let’s make sure they are truly representing Montana values.

Freedom. Montana is wide open skies and spaces, and living here means having the freedom to breathe and live as we want as long as it isn’t negatively impacting others. Freedom means giving people (all people, men, women, etc.) the opportunity to make their own choices whether it’s for medical care or gun ownership. Restricting one person’s freedoms does not increase your own.

Self-responsibility. Take care of yourself and your family, work hard to do so. If you make a mistake, own up to it, do what you can to fix it, and move on.

Be a good neighbor. While we expect self-responsibility of ourselves and others, that does not mean we do not reach out a hand to those who need help regardless of their background, religion, political leanings, or anything else. We are all people doing our best to make it in this world, so we help each other out. We do not make caveats, if someone needs a hand we give it.

Live and let live. This ties right back into freedom and self-responsibility. Living in this big, beautiful place is attractive because it allows us to live as we wish. That means we also respect others wishing to do the same. My choices and values may not be the same as yours, that doesn’t mean either of us are wrong. Let me live and raise my children by my values, you do the same. Keep separation of church and state, keep privacy intact, respect the Montana Constitution. leg.mt.gov/bills/mca/title_0000/article_0020/part_0010/sections_index.html.

Because of these values, this year I will be voting for Monica Tranel and saying no to Ryan Zinke.

Jamie Cottom,

Dillon