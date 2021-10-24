Misusing his position

“Mo-o-o-om!! No fair!! He hit me BACK!!” Any parents who have heard that cry of outrage from a bully are surely feeling a twinge of nostalgia as they watch the fiasco oozing out of the MT Attorney General's office.

Knudsen blatantly tried to misuse his position to oblige friends or acquaintances and stubbed his toe.

My recommendation to AG Knudsen: Quit grandstanding and putting your personal agenda ahead of the actual responsibilities of your office. You were elected to perform the Constitutionally specified duties of that position, and swore a solemn oath to do so.

Fred Brewer, Butte

