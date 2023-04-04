Locals create, back mining project

As a passionate outdoorsman, I understand the public’s concern about the proposed Black Butte copper mine and how it may impact our beloved Smith River. In today’s world, mining is an essential activity, and as Montanans we know far too well how mining operations can go wrong.

Among those same Montanans, however, are people who have spent decades working to create an ideal mining environment. While many people may fear that the foreign influence of most mining companies won’t consider the importance of preserving local ecosystems and communities, that is not the case with Black Butte. Senior Vice President Jerry Zieg grew up on the Smith River and works alongside dozens of other employees who call Montana home.

This project was created and continues to be supported by a passionate group of locals who want nothing more than to see the waters and land they love be preserved for generations to come while also utilizing the natural resources we have in our own backyard to help us live a more “green” and energy-conscious life.

Trout Unlimited wishes to prevent the development of this project, and while their intentions are good, they have failed to properly acknowledge the full effort that has gone into ensuring the safety and success of this mine. We need people to look out for the land where mines operate and to keep companies accountable for their actions, but in this case those people are not Trout Unlimited. Those people are the locals who know and care deeply about Montana public lands, people who have dedicated years to developing a mine that exceeds safety standards and prioritizes the prosperity of the land during and long after production is complete. Thankfully, those are the people who are working to create the Black Butte Copper Project.

Misia Zilinsky,

Bozeman