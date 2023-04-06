Conservation measures need to be taken

House Joint Resolution 11 has been passed by both chambers and is waiting for the governor's approval. This resolution is intended to push back on federal regulation regarding environmental, social and governmental policies. Proponents claim that federal regulation limits the prosperity of our state’s economy since it relies heavily on natural resource exploitation. However, Montana also gets revenue for tourism for its clean, pristine and beautiful environment.

We are at a crucial point in which measures toward conservation need to be taken. Changing our social system to a more environmentally friendly one will create change that can be intimidating, but it is also necessary. It is important to acknowledge that the transition to renewable energy and other conservation practices will also create new jobs.

Moreover, federal policies are in place to help us progress as a nation towards a more sustainable future. Pushing back against federal policy will remove Montana from being a major player in conservation and sustainability efforts and could also limit federal funding for our state.

Let’s spread awareness of what is happening in our Legislature and get involved to avoid further damage to our precious and beautiful home.

Jazmin Lerman,

Bozeman