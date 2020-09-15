× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McClafferty deserving

Edie McClafferty is a committed and hardworking public servant for Jefferson County. Not only has she served our District 38 well, she has also been a teacher for the Butte Public Schools for many years. She cares about public schools and opposes sending our hard-earned tax money to private and religious schools. She voted for more money for Jefferson County schools and she opposed and voted against the closing of the Montana Developmental Center and then worked hard with Lt. Governor Mike Cooney to have the grounds turned over to Jefferson County. When it comes to public access to public lands Edie votes consistently in favor of hunters, anglers, and recreationists. Anyone whose been here for a while can see how rich landowners are buying up land and trying to shut the public out. Edie has our backs.

Edie is a strong supporter of the mining industry and works hard to ensure the environment stays clean so we can all stay healthy. She supports small business owners having operated a small business with husband in Butte for 23 years. Born and raised in Butte, Edie is the real deal. She truly understands our needs and concerns and she has worked incredibly hard for us over the years she has served in the Legislature.