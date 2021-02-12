Mask mandate, vaccinations

Yesterday, February 10, 2021, Governor Greg Gianforte lifted the "statewide" mask mandate.

It still bothers me that the Butte Silver-Bow Health Department is using and keeps referring to a baseline of 100,000 People? I may not have a degree in math but I still think the numbers are Incorrect!

Doesn't anyone else see this? Especially the doctors on the Heath Department board? It's already been proven that not all face coverings are effective. When they talk about following the science, what is that based on? The science they all refer to is all new.

There has never been another Covid-19 epidemic to compare to. The "Bean Counters" and all the new statistics are being compared to other catastrophic events which are totally different in statistics and science.

The Feb. 4, 2021 special Health Department meeting I had posted in the chat the same issues that I've mentioned before multiple times. I would like someone with the correct knowledge to address this which I feel they are dodging.