Mary Todd will put Montana first

I heard four presentations in Butte from our main Republican Western Congressional District candidates. The one that impressed me the most was Mary Todd. Of course, Dr. Al Olszewski and Ryan Zinke, our past Representative at Large, were there. Both gave standard campaign speeches, and both touted their military and civilian experiences. But I was most impressed with Mary Todd. She was fresh and dynamic. She did not dwell on her past accomplishments but simply explained that, after suffering a personal tragedy and seeking justice, she had witnessed firsthand the corruption and the indifference rampant in our Capitol. Now she wants the opportunity to do what she can to make a difference. Of course, she will be one of 435 representatives, but she will stand out because of her spirit and determination. Her brief time on the stage showed me that she will be decisive, sincere, and spot-on with what needs to be done to right the good ship America. She will not quit in midstream if the water gets a little rough. As our representative she will put Montana first, then America. She will stay the course — for us, and she has my support.