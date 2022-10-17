Mary Hensleigh gets the public’s work done

Mary Hensleigh is a proven leader with the talent and skills to be an excellent Commissioner for Jefferson County.

“Mary the Mayor” is respected statewide for her ability to get the public’s work done in effective and common-sense ways. As a Jefferson County representative to the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority — a 19 county Montana transportation district — she is known for her hard work, ability to get to the heart of any matter, and sound judgment.

Mary is a practical problem solver who brings a positive approach and a spirit of goodwill and mutual respect to working with others in a cooperative way.

With Mary as a Commissioner, the citizens of Jefferson County can be assured that their tax dollars will be protected and used wisely, decisions will be made sensibly, and all citizens will be respected. Please cast a vote for Mary.

Dan Bucks,

Missoula