 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Hensleigh gets the public's work done

  • 0

Mary Hensleigh gets the public’s work done

Mary Hensleigh is a proven leader with the talent and skills to be an excellent Commissioner for Jefferson County.

“Mary the Mayor” is respected statewide for her ability to get the public’s work done in effective and common-sense ways. As a Jefferson County representative to the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority — a 19 county Montana transportation district — she is known for her hard work, ability to get to the heart of any matter, and sound judgment.

Mary is a practical problem solver who brings a positive approach and a spirit of goodwill and mutual respect to working with others in a cooperative way.

With Mary as a Commissioner, the citizens of Jefferson County can be assured that their tax dollars will be protected and used wisely, decisions will be made sensibly, and all citizens will be respected. Please cast a vote for Mary.

People are also reading…

Dan Bucks,

Missoula

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zinke vs. Tranel

Zinke vs. Tranel

The Standard on Tuesday, Oct. 4,  presented an interesting contrast between House candidates Monica Tranel and Ryan Zinke. Tranel presented sp…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News