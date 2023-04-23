Mary Cooney retires after over 40 years of service

This will be the award citation:

Mary Cooney,

For your dedication, commitment, sacrifice, unrelenting loyalty and support of the Silver Bow Community.

I present to you this small token of appreciation.

You committed yourself to the overall health and well-being of every patient under your care for over 40 years.

Your professionalism and selfless service is unmatched and beyond reproach.

You are truly a person to emulate.

Your actions are a testament to your character and have brought great credit upon you, your family and the respect of the entire Silver Bow community.

Corey Cooney,

Butte