Mary Cooney retires after over 40 years of service
This will be the award citation:
Mary Cooney,
For your dedication, commitment, sacrifice, unrelenting loyalty and support of the Silver Bow Community.
I present to you this small token of appreciation.
You committed yourself to the overall health and well-being of every patient under your care for over 40 years.
Your professionalism and selfless service is unmatched and beyond reproach.
You are truly a person to emulate.
Your actions are a testament to your character and have brought great credit upon you, your family and the respect of the entire Silver Bow community.
Corey Cooney,
Butte