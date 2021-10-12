Manchin wrong

Joe Manchin is wrong and here is why
President Biden’s $3.5T 10 year Build Back Better Plan to address the nation’s crises is being held hostage by Joe Manchin.
Manchin claims he cannot support President Biden’s Build Back Better plan because he “does not support an entitlement society.” He cannot support Biden’s social infrastructure part of the plan.
It’s about freedom, Joe, it’s not about entitlements. Freedom is a problem when 1% of Americans own more wealth than 60%. 40% have difficulty paying for a roof over their heads and food on the table, while the 1% are stashing wealth in hidden tax accounts and buying multiple mansions, yachts, and private jets. The problem isn’t entitlement or taxes, Joe, it’s freedom provided by a livable wage and freedom to seek some personal wealth.
Manchin says, he “can’t justify the government spending $3.5 trillion because of the enormity of the public debt and his fear of inflation.”
But it’s about freedom, Joe. It’s about good government. It’s about government that builds public infrastructure that provides its citizens freedom to seek their dreams without needing 2-3 jobs to make ends meet.
And it’s really not about public debt, Joe. All new money entering the “real economy” can only come from the federal government. It’s called fiat currency. When the federal government signs funding legislation into law, the US Treasurer deposits the bill’s specified amounts into Federal Bank’s accounts. Only then can private entities draw money from those accounts to spend into our economy. Our federal government can never run out of money – unless the politicians we’ve elected choose to deny funding legislation in order to gain more power over their political opponents.
It is never the size of the federal spending bill that counts, it is what that money is spent on that is important. For example, compare Biden’s $3.5T public infrastructure ten-year plan to the military’s $7.5T ten-year budget.
Is the money spent on more tax shelters for the wealthy? Or is it spent to make our country stronger and its citizens’ lives better? It’s freedom for all, not entitlement.
Duane Catlett, Bozeman