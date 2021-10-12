Manchin wrong

Joe Manchin is wrong and here is why

President Biden’s $3.5T 10 year Build Back Better Plan to address the nation’s crises is being held hostage by Joe Manchin.

Manchin claims he cannot support President Biden’s Build Back Better plan because he “does not support an entitlement society.” He cannot support Biden’s social infrastructure part of the plan.

It’s about freedom, Joe, it’s not about entitlements. Freedom is a problem when 1% of Americans own more wealth than 60%. 40% have difficulty paying for a roof over their heads and food on the table, while the 1% are stashing wealth in hidden tax accounts and buying multiple mansions, yachts, and private jets. The problem isn’t entitlement or taxes, Joe, it’s freedom provided by a livable wage and freedom to seek some personal wealth.

Manchin says, he “can’t justify the government spending $3.5 trillion because of the enormity of the public debt and his fear of inflation.”

But it’s about freedom, Joe. It’s about good government. It’s about government that builds public infrastructure that provides its citizens freedom to seek their dreams without needing 2-3 jobs to make ends meet.