Losing hope for historic buildings

Between the stunningly ignorant and bizarre statements by commissioners like Josh O'Neill (Dist. 7) who complained he wasn't informed enough, before admitting he hadn't read the communication, and John Sorich (Dist. 4) saying the demolitions were a “win”, and the now-vacant lots “looks great”, we had our Chief Executive, with a straight face, say that only one party expressed interest in buying the Thrift Store property (he must figure no one will put it together that the county condemning the buildings as “dangerous”, may have had a negative effect on a potential sale) and par-for-the-course, conflating all the buildings as one, or separately as it suited him, it was as painfully clear as ever that these people haven't moved an inch on this issue, and their contempt for the HPC, and the citizens of uptown is unchanged. He also made a strange warning to the Preservation Committee, et al, about their "language". Well, I guess when you demolish buildings against the will of the people and their elected council members and are not made to provide any legitimate justification for these actions, you feel pretty comfortable telling people what to do. Maybe the pending requests to the federal government to rescind our "Certified Landmark District" will wake some people up. It's sad that such measures are necessary, but it's long overdue.