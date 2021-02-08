Look forward, not back

Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale prove they are relics of the past. Both are opposing U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland's appointment as Interior Secretary because of oil, gas, and coal and more stringent environmental regulations, which she favors.

When will these two realize oil, gas, and coal are energy sources of the 19th and 20th centuries? Gentlemen, check your calendars, we are 20 years into the 21st century. The future is solar, wind, and other renewables.

Daines and Rosendale claim their objection is for the good of the state of Montana, yet at this very moment other states are embracing the energy sources of the future and are encouraging companies that manufacture solar panels and parts for wind turbines to come and set up shop.

Rosendale and Daines will ensure that Montana is left behind in this race. If these two get their way, in ten years other states will be poised to do well economically because they looked forward.

Meanwhile, Montana will be stuck in the past and floundering economically because oil, gas, and coal will no longer be viable. Time for the citizens/voters in this state to send a message to Daines and Rosendale. The message is simple, look forward, not backward.

Rick Crone, Anaconda

