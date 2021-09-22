Lobbyists' largess

I just read the interesting article about the nearly $7million spent by lobbyists on our most recent legislative session in Montana. It went into reasonable depth about where all that money came from.

It did not, however, mention which members of the legislature received how much from whom. Nor did it mention how the lobbyists' largess affected the outcome of any particular bills as they moved to fruition. That information would be most telling about how our legislators are bought and/or sold during their session in Helena.