 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listen to doctors
2 comments

Listen to doctors

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Listen to doctors

If the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers were around when I was a kid we'd likely still have smallpox and polio.

Come on, folks. Please rely on medical advice from your doctor, not from some well-paid pundit who gets ratings for provoking outrage or from some anonymous self-proclaimed expert with a tinfoil hat and an internet connection.

We can totally beat this virus. It's been done before when we all worked together. Get the vaccine and be cautious until you do.

Len Kopec, Augusta

2 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines and gun laws
Letters

Daines and gun laws

We have become insensitive to the mass slaughter of citizens through this epidemic of gun violence. The question is: "When will our country co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News