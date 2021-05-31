Listen to doctors

If the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers were around when I was a kid we'd likely still have smallpox and polio.

Come on, folks. Please rely on medical advice from your doctor, not from some well-paid pundit who gets ratings for provoking outrage or from some anonymous self-proclaimed expert with a tinfoil hat and an internet connection.

We can totally beat this virus. It's been done before when we all worked together. Get the vaccine and be cautious until you do.

Len Kopec, Augusta

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0