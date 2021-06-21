Listen, and discuss

What’s all this fuss about “Critical Race Theory?”

The folks who are afraid of it are misconstruing the first word and reacting to the second. We often equate the word “critical,” or “criticism” with censure and castigation. Movie “critics” don’t lambaste every movie they review. They EVALUATE them comparatively. To be against “Critical Race Theory” is actually to be against critical thinking itself.

The people who bought into “The Big Lie” are abandoning critical thinking and embracing emotional thinking. They want to legislate against, (“cancel”) thinking.

All of the court cases claiming election fraud in 2020 were dismissed by courts of law because courts evaluate evidence and arguments critically, not emotionally. Some people quickly bought into unfounded claims. Critical analysts dismissed those claims as nonsense almost as quickly. People believed the nonsense because they were not thinking “critically.” They were accepting lies they wanted to believe. Critical Race Theory isn’t about criticizing people for being racist. It’s about thinking critically about how race has affected our society.