Limit the sale of ammunition

I am writing in response to the people who think gun control is the answer to these senseless shootings. What on earth makes you believe these criminals are afraid of using an illegal gun to kill people? New York just passed a law no assault weapon sales to anyone under 21. That will stop nothing. Why not raise the age to 45? Alcohol and tobacco sales are prohibited to those under age 21. Does that stop anyone? Take a ride around town and you will see only those over 21 smoking and drinking. I don’t think so. I do offer a suggestion on how to solve this problem. Limit the sale of ammunition. You could have a dozen guns, but, with no ammo you are not going to do a lot of shooting! The more this issue is politicized, the more appealing the weapons become to these scum of the earth killers. Place a ban on any product and watch the demand skyrocket. If someone commits a crime with a gun, put them away for life. Then, you will see some reduction in crime. Granted not totally, but the law abiding citizen will remain just that, a law abiding citizen. If you believe taking guns away will solve this epidemic of scum that walk our streets, you are some kind of stupid!