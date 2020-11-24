Letter to the mayor

Mr. Klakken,

As a nation we are in the middle of a pandemic that will claim many more lives this winter. All any of us can do, while we wait for the vaccine, is to follow recommended guidelines for preventing its spread.

This is not a battle of personal freedom nor a statement regarding an individual’s politics. If people do not socially distance, wash hands and wear masks, they will just increase the spread, not go to jail. Mandates are just a way of saying to the people that this is REALLY important to do. It is simply a way of saying we must work together to SAVE LIVES, not a threat to throw people in prison. It is about teamwork and collaboration and a way to show love for ourselves and for the others in our families and Dillon neighborhoods.

So, why are you making noise and distracting folks from this important goal? You are expending a lot of your own and everyone else’s energy in a totally needless direction. Your focus on withdrawing the city from the City-County Health Board over such matters is not only futile, it is a disgrace.