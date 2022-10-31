Letter to the editor: Zinke is MIA

Zinke is MIA

Monica Tranel and John Lamb, are running for Montana’s new congressional seat. Debates are being held in every county in the western district. Tranel and Lamb are showing up for all of them. Missing in Action? Zinke. Even in his ‘hometown’ of Whitefish! Maybe it is too far for him to travel here from Santa Barbara?

Or maybe it is too difficult to defend against reports he lied in a deliberate attempt to deceive Federal investigators examining a Native American casino proposal in Connecticut he effectively blocked. Or maybe he does not have an explanation for the real estate project in his hometown of Whitefish with the executive of Halliburton whose oil services company stands to directly benefit from Interior Department policies. Or maybe he does not want to respond to questions about his actions as secretary to open public lands to polluters and deny wildlife protections. Or maybe he does not want to admit such a small percentage of the money he is spending in this campaign is even coming from people in the state of Montana. Members of his own party asked him to resign.