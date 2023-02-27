Protect teachers and librarians

Unfortunately, a terrible bill attacking teachers and librarians narrowly passed the Montana House. HB 234 would institute an ambiguous definition of what books should be designated as obscene in our public schools and libraries.

"Romeo and Juliet." "The Canterbury Tales." "Beowulf." These and many other titles in libraries or in age-appropriate curriculums could now be designated as obscene if HB 234 becomes law. Teachers and librarians could be held criminally liable.

Let’s be clear: teachers and librarians do not provide obscene material. And HB 234 does nothing but scare education professionals into questioning whether literature taught for years could now meet an arbitrary definition of what is obscene.

Thankfully, a bipartisan coalition of cool-headed representatives stood up and defended our teachers and librarians by voting against this bill. Thank you to Missoula and surrounding area Representatives Loge, Bedey, Sullivan, Carter, Karlen, Keogh, Hopkins, Marler, Binkley, Howell, Frazer, Thane, Zephyr, and France for standing against this misinformed, mean-spirited attack.

While HB 234 passed the House, hopefully state senators will recognize that it does nothing, changes nothing, and is a veiled attack on teachers and librarians. Urge your senator, and all legislators, to vote to protect teachers and librarians.

Wayne and Karin Stanford,

Stevensville