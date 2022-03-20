Letter to the editor: Butte needs tournaments

Butte needs tournaments

I am a basketball fan of all classes, AA, A, B, C. I am disappointed in the city of Butte in not being able to land a tournament or tournaments during the best time of the year for fans of high school basketball girls or boys. Butte is the “can do city”; why let the tournaments go to other cities when Butte has a great facility to host. The revenue that is lost for all entities from February through March is very big. For an example, I drove to Missoula to take in a Class A state tournament game and saw several fans that do not have family members playing, driving 100 miles plus to enjoy watching basketball. I know there is a bidding process that comes into play, but to go without for the 2021-2022 season is not right. Let’s get some tournaments in Butte and share the revenue with businesses. “Butte can do it”.