Let's mend fences
As we round the corner toward the end of 2020, I know I am not alone in saying this has been one of the strangest times I can remember in current history. It started off with a dangerous virus that has brought the world to its knees in form of a pandemic. News reports say a COVID vaccine is almost here, God willing, but the virus has caused great controversy, even among scientific experts. The same experts who are urging us all to wear masks and practice social distancing for the good of public safety say there are at least 1,500 daily COVID deaths to date.
Some business leaders are painting a grim picture with small businesses losing thousands of jobs due to the shutdowns. It's also a growing concern how, or if, these economic losses will be recouped. Then lastly, 2020 has seen political division separate our country, state, towns, and even families like never before, and that is what motivated me to write this letter.
Looking forward to 2021, I urge all the newly elected political office holders, whether in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state Legislature or local offices, to commit to working for the common people in our country and find common solutions.
I am afraid that the political wounds and damage caused by current events will cause more heartache and disenchantment for a good number people who voted in the 2020 election. The general election had an outstanding 81-percent turnout, which is close to being an all-time record, and the people who voted all have issues that are important to them. We cannot lose sight of that due to political differences.
To me, good governmental policy is one that benefits the most people with some compromise. I ask the new officeholders along with the incumbents, being either Democrats or Republicans, to please keep an open mind to the issues and do the right thing for all of your constituents.
I also strongly urge all of us to keep public safety at the top of our priority list until COVID-19 is under control. I ask both sides to please reach across the aisle and not make decisions that only benefit one party or one affiliation, but to remember we all stand for the RED, WHITE and the BLUE. NOW IS THE TIME TO START MENDING FENCES INSTEAD OF BUILDING WALLS.
John M. Sorich, Butte
