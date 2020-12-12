Let's mend fences

As we round the corner toward the end of 2020, I know I am not alone in saying this has been one of the strangest times I can remember in current history. It started off with a dangerous virus that has brought the world to its knees in form of a pandemic. News reports say a COVID vaccine is almost here, God willing, but the virus has caused great controversy, even among scientific experts. The same experts who are urging us all to wear masks and practice social distancing for the good of public safety say there are at least 1,500 daily COVID deaths to date.

Some business leaders are painting a grim picture with small businesses losing thousands of jobs due to the shutdowns. It's also a growing concern how, or if, these economic losses will be recouped. Then lastly, 2020 has seen political division separate our country, state, towns, and even families like never before, and that is what motivated me to write this letter.

Looking forward to 2021, I urge all the newly elected political office holders, whether in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state Legislature or local offices, to commit to working for the common people in our country and find common solutions.