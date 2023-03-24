Let's come together and meet the impending crisis

Butte, America has a long rich history of immigration, wealth and poverty. Diverse immigrant groups flooded into Butte after the turn of the century, seeking a better life. People from every country in Europe, the Middle East and as far away as China came to Butte looking for opportunity and freedom from the caste system of the Old World. People will soon be flooding into Butte by the thousands, looking to escape ever-worsening conditions, joblessness and homelessness plaguing the western United States. Our nation is in crisis, and Butte needs to realize their role as a major point of articulation and prepare to do all we can. As the only junction of interstate highways in the northwestern United States, Butte will be flooded with the tired, weak and poor of this nation.

In addition to basic needs such as food, water and shelter, we must also prepare for crime, violence and disease. These are sad inevitabilities of a crashing housing market and economy.

Homelessness has forced the closing of nearly every brick and mortar business in Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and every state along the West Coast and wouthwestern United States is reaching flashpoint due to homelessness. Three concerning figures that impact Butte, Montana. These include:

(1) Violence against the homeless Up 100,000% from 2022

(2) Violent crime in affected areas up over 3000% from 2022

(3) Foreclosures, evictions, condemnations and rental terminations are at an all time high nationwide; Montana leading the pack per capita for these injustices

From these figures we can see that a mass exodus of homeless families will begin heading east to flee the crime, violence and an inhospitable community. Our economy will begin experiencing the end of the US-Petro dollar by year’s end. When we do fully recon it, will we be there for our fellow Americans, or will we adopt stringent ordinances to cruelly worsen the condition for those already suffering.

Let us come together and meet this impending crisis with love and charity for those who truly need.

That and our Board of Commissioners should pull the reins in on this Community Enrichment Division of our government that has forgotten who they serve. The lengths they have gone through to kick Butte families out of their homes is beyond criminal.

Brett Berry,

Butte