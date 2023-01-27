Ler's action disregards the democratic process

“I didn’t like the bill, so I tabled it.” Plainspoken words from vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Brandon Ler as he strolled out of the first reading of HB202 Jan. 13. HB202 provided a carefully designed process to remove guns for a period of time to keep people safe in demonstrable situations of extreme risk. A bilateral measure in 19 states, including red ones, it is effective in preventing suicides and domestic violence.

Ler was sending a message that any bill he does not personally like, is not going to get past the first reading. Backed up by Chairwoman Amy Regier, it is evident the pair intends to implement totalitarian rule in this powerful committee.

This action displays an intentional, profound disregard of democratic process. It is really a stretch of Robert’s Rules to table a motion that hasn’t even been made. The bill was read and supported by witnesses. None opposed it. Long established protocol has meant giving at least 24 hours for a motion to be made on a bill and considered debate offered before a vote. Plain human courtesy would preclude purposely and callously throwing the bill under the table in front of families who had just shared personal stories of terrible tragedies which this law could prevent.

During last summer’s hearings creating House District 2, witnesses stated, “We don’t want a democracy. Democracy leads to socialism and that leads to communism.” The hearing on HB202 presents a clear example of that attitude in action. “If we don’t like it, we will not allow any debate on it.” Fine way to govern, if we want to live under an authoritarian regime. Winston Churchill rightly explained, "Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.” It will always be a work in process, but let’s also make it a work in progress, not throw it under the table.

Rev. Su DeBree,

Helena