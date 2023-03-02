Legislature proposing bills to kill wildlife

Montana’s state Legislature is proposing a host of extreme anti-wildlife bills despite widespread, diverse, strong and credible opposition to these unnecessary measures.

The onslaught on wildlife by locally elected officials began in 2021 and continues in this legislative session with the introduction of bills that go from bad to worse. Snaring and trapping wolves, placing bounties on a hunt, loosening stipulations for killing grizzly bears, hounding black bears — the list goes on.

The wild creatures that roam our landscapes have intrinsic value and are deserving of such respect, first and foremost. Wildlife is a public trust in which everyone has a legitimate interest, not just those who consume it.

Practically speaking, these remarkable animals also drive our local economy. As a top destination for wildlife-watching, in 2019 the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research found that 12.6 million visitors generated $3.76 billion in revenue to Montana, funding 53,120 jobs.

Please tell your representative, FWP Commissioners, and the governor’s office to oppose these anti-wildlife bills. Opposition to SB 295 is needed immediately! Montanans are better than what these bills represent; let’s demand better of our elected representatives.

Lara Birkes,

Livingston