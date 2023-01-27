Legislature has become political theater

As I read the paper and watch national news, I wonder why I voted. Zinke is acting liked he acted when he was elected last time. Rosendale is a member of the extreme far right and extremism isn’t what voters wanted. The extreme far right MAGA/Q-Anon Caucus in Congress is behaving like a rowdy gang of teenagers hell bent on revenge even it results is worldwide chaos. It’s become “MY way or the highway.” The function of actual governance has stopped because Washington has lost the ability to negotiate.

Negotiating is different than compromising or giving in. When people negotiate, neither party loses — it is a win/win situation. Marriages last when people negotiate. For example, if the husband hates cooking and the wife likes to cook, she does the cooking. If she hates dusting and vacuuming, he takes over that chore. They both win and no one loses.

In the next two years, Washington will be a do-nothing scenario. The “children” in the House will pass bills restricting women’s rights, or eliminating Medicare and Social Security benefits, abolishing the IRS and implementing a nationwide 30% sales tax on everything. The “adults” in the Senate will veto these bills. And we the tax payers will waste our tax dollars watching this idiocy. There will be endless investigations aimed at investigating the investigators and the results will be as satisfying as the recent Supreme Court “leak” investigation.

The Montana State Legislature will ramrod bills through that nobody wants. They will attempt to restrict voting access instead of initiating early voting before the winter weather deters voters. Montanans told legislators to leave our right to privacy alone, yet abortion bills abound. Abortions happened when they were illegal as well as when they were legal. Prohibiting abortion is like alcohol and marijuana prohibitions — they only work on paper. People will do what people want to do, damned be the law.

It has become political theater. It’s about who can get the most media coverage. When I want to be entertained, I go to theatrical performance. I don’t want to watch politicians perform.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte