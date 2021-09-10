Legal but unqualified

Joe Biden meets the three requirements necessary to be the President of the United States: 1. Be a U.S. citizen, 2. Be 35 years of age or older, 3. Have been a resident of the US for at least 14 years. That’s great!

But luckily for Joe, there is no intelligence, honesty, morality, or leadership requirement. As far as an intelligence requirement, are you aware that Joe graduated from law school 75th out of a class of 85, meaning 90% of his class did better than him academically! And we are all aware of Joe’s history of gaffes, with some calling him “Gaffer-In-Chief." As far as an honesty requirement, Joe has told many lies throughout his career. He even got caught plagiarizing in law school, got an “F”, and had to repeat the class the next year! He also got caught plagiarizing twice during campaign speeches. Also, while campaigning, Joe stated that he graduated in the upper half of his law school class. All lies!