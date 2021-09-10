Legal but unqualified
Joe Biden meets the three requirements necessary to be the President of the United States: 1. Be a U.S. citizen, 2. Be 35 years of age or older, 3. Have been a resident of the US for at least 14 years. That’s great!
But luckily for Joe, there is no intelligence, honesty, morality, or leadership requirement. As far as an intelligence requirement, are you aware that Joe graduated from law school 75th out of a class of 85, meaning 90% of his class did better than him academically! And we are all aware of Joe’s history of gaffes, with some calling him “Gaffer-In-Chief." As far as an honesty requirement, Joe has told many lies throughout his career. He even got caught plagiarizing in law school, got an “F”, and had to repeat the class the next year! He also got caught plagiarizing twice during campaign speeches. Also, while campaigning, Joe stated that he graduated in the upper half of his law school class. All lies!
Even in the past several months, Joe repeatedly lied when he said that he would not leave a single American behind in Afghanistan. As far as a morality requirement, just go to YouTube and look up Creepy Uncle Joe. And as far as a leadership requirement, we must all wonder who is overseeing his Presidency. We have heard him say several times that, “I have been instructed not to take any questions”. What! Isn’t he the boss, the Commander in Chief? Who is “instructing” him?
I looked up the definition of “instructed” and it was defined as “to direct or command someone to do something, especially as an official order.” Just who is commanding or ordering Joe to do anything??? To me, it is obvious that Joe Biden does not have the intelligence, leadership, or stamina to be an effective President of the United States. His crisis at the border, his destabilization our domestic oil and gas production, his increasing inflation, his Afghanistan debacle etc. are all the result of his ineptitude!
Gary Kump, Butte