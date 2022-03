Leave a review for Ukraine

Putin has censored most of the news in his country since invading Ukraine. Did you know that you can leave a review at any of the finest restaurants in Moscow using Google, Facebook, Yelp, or Trip Advisor and these reviews will not be censored? (No cuss words, though.) Maybe you could take a few moments to leave a review and lets the Russian people know what is really going on in Ukraine. Thank you. Ukraine thanks you.