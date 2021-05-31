Leasing reform
The federal oil and gas leasing program is unbalanced, heavily favoring industry over public interest, and way out of date. It features noncompetitive oil and gas leasing, a terrible system of speculative leases, that consume the underfunded, understaffed BLM. This program is appalling, in truth, and the public is getting seriously ripped off. Fixing this broken system requires congressional action and administrative reform.
Please urge your congressional officials to pass legislation that overhauls this sorry mess for the benefit of the public interest—public lands preservation. We need strong reform that will not hogtie BLM staff so they can actually accomplish their multiple-use mandate.
O. Alan Weltzien, Dillon