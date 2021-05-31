 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leasing reform
0 comments

Leasing reform

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Leasing reform

The federal oil and gas leasing program is unbalanced, heavily favoring industry over public interest, and way out of date. It features noncompetitive oil and gas leasing, a terrible system of speculative leases, that consume the underfunded, understaffed BLM. This program is appalling, in truth, and the public is getting seriously ripped off. Fixing this broken system requires congressional action and administrative reform.

Please urge your congressional officials to pass legislation that overhauls this sorry mess for the benefit of the public interest—public lands preservation. We need strong reform that will not hogtie BLM staff so they can actually accomplish their multiple-use mandate.

O. Alan Weltzien, Dillon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines and gun laws
Letters

Daines and gun laws

We have become insensitive to the mass slaughter of citizens through this epidemic of gun violence. The question is: "When will our country co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News