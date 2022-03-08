Leadership is needed to avoid losses

Senator Daines has taken action to reestablish a fair market for Montana beef through his bipartisan work on the “Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act” and for promoting “origin” labeling that allows consumers to know where their meat is raised and produced.

Ranchers have been struggling to stay afloat, so efforts like this bill will at least provide a fighting chance in an open and fair marketplace. Importantly, these efforts also enjoy broad bipartisan support inside and outside Montana and should be celebrated!

Senator Daines now has a great opportunity to also support the “Fostering Overseas Rule of law and Environmentally Sound Trade Act of 2021” or the “Fores Act of 2021”. The Forest Act would prohibit the importation of beef produced on land undergoing illegal deforestation. Beef from cattle raised on illegally deforested foreign land is often artificially cheaper than beef from cattle raised here in Montana, thus putting ranchers at a competitive disadvantage.

Illegal deforestation increases greenhouse gas emissions and is another hidden cost of much foreign beef production.

We appreciate Senator Daines’ past leadership on helping to pass the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act. (Please see: congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/1251).

Senate leadership is needed to avoid the losses and damage due to climate change which is caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels. We urge Senator Daines to lead the way.

Mike Wood and Alex Amonette,

Big Timber

