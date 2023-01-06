Leaders need to listen to voters

One more example! The House of Representatives fight to elect a speaker. If, any voter sees this exercise of our Republic as a needed activity, I question your understanding of a democracy! It is 432 elected individuals trying to narrow the way we ALL are governed. Whether you are a Republican, Democrat, Independent or other, your elected officials are trying to flex the muscles of their majority. If you don’t see yourself as part of that majority you will not see your vote, your say, your opinion, hold any weight in Washington! Is that what this democracy has become? Yes, and it has been this way for some time and growing stronger as such. The speaker is an individual, no voter elects for that position. He or she is elected basically by what party is the majority. If you are an Independent or of the minority party, what are the chances you will be satisfied with whoever they select? The process also shows the divide that exists in Washington and adds to the excuses for it. These elected officials are supposed to listen to you, the voters. They are to pass the demands you state to them on to be answered. We are now being told how we are to be governed by a president, the head of the Senate and the Speaker of the House. That type of governance takes away your voice, at times your vote and almost always your power to govern yourselves. Again, this particular process narrows the ability to govern by and for the people. No matter what party is in a majority it will further disappoint a majority of voters. With a positive view of the House around 20% it should stop voters from spreading blame around and directing it solely at Washington and the way it tells us how we will be govern! I want a Speaker that actually listens and hears voters SPEAK!