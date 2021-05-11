Laws cripple public health

Over 500,000 (and counting) Americans have needlessly been killed for political reasons by those who are more concerned about their own self-interests then they are about the greater good. This is while other countries, using strict mandates and the people’s willingness to temperately give up some of their personal liberties for the greater good, were able to drastically limit, before vaccines, the deadly and disastrously devastating economic effects of this pandemic, and prepare themselves for the next pandemic that may have a 25% or higher mortality rate similar to the Spanish Flu.

The Constitution of the State of Montana states that: "All persons are born free and have certain inalienable rights. They include the right to a clean and healthful environment . . ." Governments at all levels are responsible to ensure that these rights are not infringed upon.

Our Montana governor has recently signs bills either severely limiting or ending local government's health regulatory authority and ability to effectively deal with disastrous emergencies such as pandemics.

It was a pleasure to witness the first Community Advisory Council authorized by the B-SB Council of Commissioners in action Thursday (5/06/2021) evening.