Lawmakers' motives

I have to question the motives of those legislators bent on the invalidation of electors from several states in the confirmation process of the President-elect. Although the ballots in those states in question had been certified, after several counts by the states, as constitutionally responsible, a good many Senators and Congress folk chose to follow the President’s claim of election deceit and fraud. Complicity between those legislators and President Trump in responsibility for the Capitol insurgency is beyond doubt.

I cannot question the sincerity of those misguided insurrectionists. After all, defense of country is a simple application of Second Amendment rights to patriotism.

Misinformation flowing from a delusional President to his believing base, reinforced and enabled by political figures who should have known better, is generally referred to as lies. Certainly those enablers now need to shoulder a good portion of responsibility for the riot’s destruction.