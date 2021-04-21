Laughable position

Politics is such an ugly game and no one in my memory plays it quite like you. I am appalled at the comments concerning the nomination of Vanita Gupta for Deputy Attorney General and I quote those with whom you are in agreement. Senator McConnell: "She's levied attacks on members of this body, and during the confirmation process, she employed the loosest possible interpretation of her oath to deliver honest testimony." Levied attacks? I will tell you who has levied attacks on the Senate, your former leader, Donald Trump, and they weren't just words, they were a mob. YOU were there but then again, you played your part in the attack on the Senate so how can you disparage one woman whose rhetoric annoyed you? Loosest possible interpretation of her oath? Trump was the master at loose interpretation. Honesty? This word does not exist in the vocabulary of your former leader.