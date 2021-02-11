Lack of courage

I listened attentively to the arguments presented by the House managers and by Trump's defense team regarding the constitutionality of the impeachment trial. While the House managers played a video that explicitly captured the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including clips of Trump's own words, and laid out specific examples of the constitutionality of impeachment trials for ex-officials, in particular, Senator William Blount in 1797, Trump's lawyers were rambling and difficult to follow. Bruce Castor even went so far as to clearly state that the American people elected Biden even though Trump did not want his lawyers saying that Biden beat him fair and square.

Each senator is supposed to be an impartial juror. Based on the arguments presented by both sides, it is incomprehensible to me that Senator Steve Daines can justify his vote that the trial was unconstitutional. In my opinion, there was no evidence given to support this vote. Luckily, the trial will proceed. However, without any willingness to consider the evidence that will be presented at trial, Senator Daines has already indicated he will vote to acquit Donald Trump.